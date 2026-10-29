Winter arrived early in Kashkadarya: Heavy snow falling at 2750 meters in Maidanak

·61·Uzbekistan
Winter arrived early in Kashkadarya: Heavy snow falling at 2750 meters in Maidanak

In the mountainous regions of the Kashkadarya region, the warm days of autumn have been replaced by the harshness of true winter. In the Kamashi district of the region, in the area of the famous Maidanak observatory located at an altitude of exactly 2750 meters above sea level, heavy snowfall is being observed.

Local sources and images from the scene show that the snow, falling incessantly during the night, has completely blanketed the surroundings, roads, and even flowers that had not yet wilted in a white coat.

Details of the situation in the high-mountain region

The sudden sharp drop in temperature and heavy precipitation were marked by the following important aspects:

  • 2750 meters above sea level: Since the Maidanak astronomical observatory is located on a high mountain ridge, the air temperature here changes rapidly, and the winter season begins much earlier than in the valley regions;

  • "Heavy" snowfall: In the provided images, it is possible to see in the glow of the night streetlights that the snow is falling very intensely and incessantly, and a thick layer of snow has formed on the ground;

  • Cold wave at the end of October: Before the autumn season has even ended, full winter weather conditions have emerged in this high-mountain region.

The meeting of autumn and winter: A unique landscape of nature

Maidanak is not only a prestigious scientific center but is also famous for its beautiful and high mountain landscapes:

  • Flowers under the snow: In the captured frames, the snow falling on yellow flowers and green plants that have not yet faded reflects a beautiful collision of the autumn and winter seasons;

  • Caution on mountain roads: Experts are warning drivers heading to such high-mountain areas about icy and slippery roads, urging them to strictly follow safety rules.

This event in Maidanak indicates that a cold air mass has fully entered the mountainous regions of Uzbekistan and that nature is preparing for a long-lasting winter season.

KashkadaryaMaidanak observatoryKamashi districtweather
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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