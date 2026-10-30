What will the weather be like on October 31?

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast for Saturday, October 31, in the city of Tashkent.

According to the forecast, the weather in the capital will be changeable, with no rain expected. Air temperatures are expected to be 8–10 degrees Celsius at night and 20–22 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 0–5 degrees Celsius at night, dropping to 2–3 degrees below zero in some northern areas, and 15–20 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 4–9 degrees Celsius at night and 18–23 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Tashkent, Samarkand, and Jizzakh regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain possible in some areas. Temperatures will be 5–10 degrees Celsius at night and 17–22 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Syrdarya region, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 5–10 degrees Celsius at night and 17–22 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain possible in some areas. Temperatures will be 8–13 degrees Celsius at night and 20–25 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 5–10 degrees Celsius at night and 17–22 degrees Celsius during the day.

In the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with rain possible in some areas, which may turn into snow in high-altitude areas. Fog is possible in some places at night and in the morning. Temperatures will be 0–5 degrees Celsius at night and 11–16 degrees Celsius during the day.