U.S. President Donald Trump's investment accounts sold between $500,000 and $1 million worth of Nvidia shares in May. This trade took place after his return from a state visit to China and following reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had briefed him on potential ties between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and an individual suspected of espionage.

CNBC reported this after analyzing White House financial disclosures.

When were the shares sold?

According to CNBC's analysis, Trump's investment accounts sold Nvidia shares valued between $500,001 and $1 million on May 18. This corresponds to the first Monday after the U.S. President returned from his state visit to China.

Citing The New York Times, the publication writes that five days earlier, Marco Rubio had provided intelligence to Trump regarding potential security concerns related to Jensen Huang.