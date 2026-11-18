It has been revealed that Trump sold Nvidia shares against the backdrop of a China trip and classified information
U.S. President Donald Trump's investment accounts sold between $500,000 and $1 million worth of Nvidia shares in May. This trade took place after his return from a state visit to China and following reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had briefed him on potential ties between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and an individual suspected of espionage.
CNBC reported this after analyzing White House financial disclosures.
When were the shares sold?
According to CNBC's analysis, Trump's investment accounts sold Nvidia shares valued between $500,001 and $1 million on May 18. This corresponds to the first Monday after the U.S. President returned from his state visit to China.
Citing The New York Times, the publication writes that five days earlier, Marco Rubio had provided intelligence to Trump regarding potential security concerns related to Jensen Huang.
However, Trump later denied receiving such information. He also stated that he was unaware that the woman associated with Huang was a spy.
Trump's trades involving Nvidia shares
According to CNBC's analysis, since Trump returned to the White House, his investment accounts have bought or sold Nvidia shares at least 103 times. The total value of these transactions is estimated to be between $27 million and $97.5 million.
A White House spokesperson stated that the president's investment portfolio is managed by independent financial advisors and that Trump is not personally involved in trading decisions.
Importantly, the released financial reports contain no evidence that Trump personally directed the sale of the shares or that his advisors used classified intelligence.
Thus, the May sale of Nvidia shares has come under scrutiny due to the proximity in timing between Trump's China trip, security concerns surrounding Jensen Huang, and the president's investments. However, this fact alone does not imply that the stock trades were executed based on classified information.
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