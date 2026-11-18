Today's prices for MacBook Neo and Air models
The prices for Apple laptops as of November 18, 2026, have been announced. The list includes the MacBook Neo 2026, MacBook Air M4, and MacBook Air M5 models. Prices vary depending on storage capacity, screen size, and color.
MacBook Neo 2026 (new model):
• 8/256 GB Citrus — $709
• 8/256 GB Silver — $719
• 8/256 GB Indigo — $719
• 8/256 GB Blush — $719
• 8/512 GB — $819
MacBook Air M4, 13-inch (2025):
• 16/256 GB — $1179 (on sale)
• 16/512 GB — $1189
• 16/1 TB — $1549
• 24/512 GB — $1399 (on sale)
MacBook Air M4, 15-inch (2025):
• 16/256 GB — $1399 (on sale)
• 16/512 GB — $1429 (on sale)
• 16/1 TB — $1699
• 24/512 GB — $1619
MacBook Air M5, 13-inch (2026, new model):
• 16/512 GB — $1199
• 16/1 TB — $1519 (on sale)
MacBook Air M5, 15-inch (2026, new model):
• 16/512 GB — $1459 (on sale)
• 16/1 TB — $1799
• 24/1 TB — $2199
The stated prices are as of November 18, 2026. Laptop prices are subject to daily change.
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