The prices for Apple laptops as of November 18, 2026, have been announced. The list includes the MacBook Neo 2026, MacBook Air M4, and MacBook Air M5 models. Prices vary depending on storage capacity, screen size, and color.

MacBook Neo 2026 (new model):

• 8/256 GB Citrus — $709

• 8/256 GB Silver — $719

• 8/256 GB Indigo — $719

• 8/256 GB Blush — $719

• 8/512 GB — $819

MacBook Air M4, 13-inch (2025):