In Uzbekistan, employees can now receive their salaries and other payments on a bank card of their choice, regardless of the bank used by their employer. This opportunity was introduced by the Central Bank.

Previously, an employee had to open a separate card from the bank serving the employer to receive their salary. Now, they can use an existing bank card registered in their own name.

To do this, it is sufficient for the employee to provide the details of their chosen card to the employer's accounting department. Later, they can choose a different bank card or change their payment details.

Under the new procedure, the card or electronic wallet must be registered in the employee's own name.

For now, this opportunity applies in the initial stage to private sector organizations and their employees.