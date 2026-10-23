What will the weather be like over the weekend?

·65·Uzbekistan
What will the weather be like over the weekend?

Dry and warm weather will persist across Uzbekistan over the weekend. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

According to the forecast, nighttime air temperatures in most regions of the country will be 3–8 degrees Celsius, and daytime temperatures will reach 15–20 degrees Celsius. In the northern regions, nighttime temperatures will range from 2 degrees below zero to 3 degrees above zero, while daytime temperatures will be 12–17 degrees Celsius.

The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 7–12 meters per second. In some northern and desert areas, wind speeds may reach 13–18 meters per second, accompanied by dust storms.

No precipitation is expected in Tashkent on October 23–25. The wind will blow from the east at 3–8 meters per second.

In the capital, nighttime temperatures will be 5–7 degrees Celsius. During the day, temperatures will reach 19–21 degrees on October 23, and 17–19 degrees Celsius on October 24–25.

Uzhydrometweather forecastUzbekistan weather
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on October 23?What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on October 23?Yesterday 19:32Which regions might experience rain today?Which regions might experience rain today?28 September 10:37Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issuedTemperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued12 September 07:05Weather to change drastically in Uzbekistan over the weekend: rain and thunderstorms expectedWeather to change drastically in Uzbekistan over the weekend: rain and thunderstorms expected25 September 22:03How many days off will Uzbeks have for Eid al-Adha?How many days off will Uzbeks have for Eid al-Adha?16 May 17:33How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?11 August 22:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)