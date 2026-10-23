What will the weather be like over the weekend?

Dry and warm weather will persist across Uzbekistan over the weekend. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

According to the forecast, nighttime air temperatures in most regions of the country will be 3–8 degrees Celsius, and daytime temperatures will reach 15–20 degrees Celsius. In the northern regions, nighttime temperatures will range from 2 degrees below zero to 3 degrees above zero, while daytime temperatures will be 12–17 degrees Celsius.

The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 7–12 meters per second. In some northern and desert areas, wind speeds may reach 13–18 meters per second, accompanied by dust storms.

No precipitation is expected in Tashkent on October 23–25. The wind will blow from the east at 3–8 meters per second.

In the capital, nighttime temperatures will be 5–7 degrees Celsius. During the day, temperatures will reach 19–21 degrees on October 23, and 17–19 degrees Celsius on October 24–25.