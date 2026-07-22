Lukashenko: "Uzbeks seeking higher income can work in Russia"

·46·World
Lukashenko: "Uzbeks seeking higher income can work in Russia"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has advised Uzbek citizens seeking higher earnings to work in Russia. He noted that those working in Russia, particularly in oil fields and other major industrial sectors, have the opportunity to earn higher wages.

Lukashenko noted that Uzbeks coming to work in Belarus are primarily employed in meat and dairy production and agricultural enterprises. In his view, as production volume and labor productivity increase, the workers' income will also rise.

This statement follows reports of some Uzbek citizens who traveled from the Andijan region to Belarus for work expressing dissatisfaction with low wages and working conditions. Commenting on the issue, the President emphasized that the Russian labor market offers more opportunities for citizens seeking higher income.

Alexander LukashenkoUzbekistanRussiaBelarusLabor Migration
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