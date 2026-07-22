Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, a series of significant events occurred on the front and within the political leadership. While the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the capture of another settlement in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

At the same time, various figures were released regarding strikes on Odessa ports, losses of the Ukrainian army, and the performance of Russian air defense systems. Most of this information comes from statements by the parties involved in the war and has not been fully verified by independent sources.

Russia claims control of Volokhovskoye

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the "North" group of forces has established control over the settlement of Volokhovskoye in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian side stated that this result was achieved through active offensive operations by its units. There has been no official response from the Ukrainian side regarding the situation in the settlement. Therefore, it is impossible to independently verify the report of control over the area.

The Russian military department also reported strikes on port facilities allegedly used for the supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The statement noted that infrastructure objects in the port of Odessa were targeted.

Russian side reports heavy losses

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the Ukrainian military lost more than 1,490 soldiers in various directions within 24 hours.

However, in wartime conditions, both sides publish their own estimates of enemy losses. These figures are often not independently verified and may differ sharply from the data provided by the opposing side.

Russian air defense systems also reported shooting down 11 guided aerial bombs, eight HIMARS rockets, seven "Flamingo" cruise missiles, and 655 aircraft-type drones in one day. These figures are also based on the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Zelenskyy replaces Syrskyi with Drapatiy

Simultaneously with the news from the front, a major change was made in the Ukrainian military leadership. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the appointment of Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to Zelenskyy's official statement, tasks to be implemented in the short and medium term were discussed with the new commander. The Ukrainian president emphasized that long-range strikes and defensive operations will continue.

The 43-year-old Drapatiy has 26 years of military experience. He previously served in the Ground Forces and the Joint Forces Command and participated in operations in the Kharkiv direction.

Syrskyi confirmed he is leaving his post, stating that he is leaving behind an army capable of continuing defensive and offensive operations.

The issue of $400 million in aid remains open

US Senator Dick Durbin announced that $400 million in security assistance allocated for Ukraine in the 2026 fiscal year is still on hold.

The funds are intended for purchasing military equipment and weapons for Ukraine from US companies. Durbin is demanding that the Washington administration release the allocated funds without delay.

For this reason, further US military aid to Ukraine remains dependent not only on the presidential administration but also on political disputes in Congress.

Trump wants to propose Infantino for UN leadership

On the same day, another unexpected report spread in US political circles. According to New York Post sources, Donald Trump wants to nominate FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the position of the next UN Secretary-General.

However, it is not known whether Infantino himself has expressed interest in this position. The candidate for UN Secretary-General must pass the recommendation of the Security Council and be approved by the General Assembly.

Frontline movements, the renewal of Ukraine's military leadership, and uncertainties surrounding US aid could significantly affect the next phase of the war.