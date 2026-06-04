858 Cups from 31 Countries: A Unique Guinness Record

A 57-year-old man from India has once again entered the Guinness World Records with his unusual and astonishing collection. He has become the owner of 858 different paper cups, collected from 31 countries around the world, ranging in volume from 5 ml to 500 ml.

According to him, this interest began with simple childhood curiosity. Over time, this habit turned into a genuine passion and a huge collection. The man collected paper cups as unique souvenirs from every country he visited.

He had previously set a Guinness record: in 2013, he was recognized as the owner of the largest collection consisting of 5,986 phone cards. This shows that his interest in collecting has expanded over the years, making him a unique figure worldwide.

Today, his collection attracts attention not only for its quantity but also for reflecting the cultures of various countries.