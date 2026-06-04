858 Cups from 31 Countries: A Unique Guinness Record

·226·World
858 Cups from 31 Countries: A Unique Guinness Record

A 57-year-old man from India has once again entered the Guinness World Records with his unusual and astonishing collection. He has become the owner of 858 different paper cups, collected from 31 countries around the world, ranging in volume from 5 ml to 500 ml.

According to him, this interest began with simple childhood curiosity. Over time, this habit turned into a genuine passion and a huge collection. The man collected paper cups as unique souvenirs from every country he visited.

He had previously set a Guinness record: in 2013, he was recognized as the owner of the largest collection consisting of 5,986 phone cards. This shows that his interest in collecting has expanded over the years, making him a unique figure worldwide.

Today, his collection attracts attention not only for its quantity but also for reflecting the cultures of various countries.

IndiaGuinness World Records
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lavrov's Response to the US Secretary of State's Statement on UkraineYesterday, 18:07Man Found Alive After Six Days Without Food or Oxygen on EverestYesterday, 17:51Drone Attack on Passenger Bus Near YenakiyevoYesterday, 16:21Dangerous Microorganisms Detected in 5,300-Year-Old MummyYesterday, 14:12Unexpected Incident: Woman Drives Car onto Metro TracksYesterday, 13:42Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected StatementYesterday, 12:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expresses condolences over tragedy in China
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced