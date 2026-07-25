Even the champion squad is incomplete: Keown named three gaps...

Arsenal became the English champion after a 22-year drought, but club legend Martin Keown believes this squad is not yet perfect. He pointed out three significant gaps in Mikel Arteta's team — and recent transfer market developments mean one of these items has already been partially addressed.

Now the main question is different: how many more changes do the Gunners need to defend their title, and how will Arteta strengthen the team without disrupting the balance of an already established squad?

Keown highlighted three specific positions

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes the team should consider strengthening their central midfield, left wing, and attacking line ahead of the new season.

«I think Arsenal need another midfielder who can control the game. A left-winger is also necessary. I wouldn't be surprised if the club enters the market for a central striker as well».

Keown specifically emphasized a midfielder who can enhance ball control. This means it's not just about a combative player, but rather a performer who can dictate the tempo under opponent pressure and shift the direction of attacks. He also noted the left wing and central striker positions as potential priorities.

Transfers have begun, but are the needs fulfilled?

Initial reports stated that Arsenal had only added Illan Meslier to the squad as a free agent from Leeds. However, the situation in the transfer market changed rapidly.

As of July 24, Arsenal have welcomed three players:

New Player Former Club Position Illan Meslier Leeds Goalkeeper Piero Hincapié Bayer Leverkusen Defense Christos Tzolis Club Brugge Left Wing

At the same time, Leandro Trossard has moved to Beşiktaş, and Jakub Kiwior to Porto. Therefore, the left-wing issue pointed out by Keown may have been answered through the signing of Tzolis, but the departure of the Belgian player has nonetheless reshaped the competition in the attack.

Why does the left wing remain important?

Last season, the majority of Arsenal's attacks were built through the right flank. According to Premier League analytics, 43% of the team's attacks came from the right side, while only 33% originated from the left. This allowed opponents to easily predict where Arsenal's main threat would come from.

The arrival of Tzolis could ease this problem. However, the new player must:

adapt to the speed of English football;

show consistency in the starting lineup;

create an equal level of threat on the opposite flank to Bukayo Saka;

compensate for Trossard's goals and assists.

Therefore, simply signing a left-winger does not mean all questions in this position have been answered. A transfer is not the solution to the problem, but merely the first part of the solution.

What kind of midfielder is lacking?

Keown's most crucial point concerns the midfield. Arsenal have top-level players who are good on the ball, but over a long season, the task of controlling the game can become overly dependent on a few key leaders.

A new central midfielder could give Arteta the following opportunities:

increase the game tempo against deep defenses;

reduce the creative burden on Martin Ødegaard;

utilize Declan Rice in various positions;

maintain quality during injuries and suspensions;

boost rotation across the championship, domestic cups, and the Champions League.

Reports had previously circulated that the club's summer plans included a central midfielder and an attacking player. However, before making major transfers, financial balance and the future of existing players must also be considered.

Is a new striker a necessity or an unnecessary expense?

The most controversial issue is the central striker position. Keown mentioned this transfer not as a strict demand, but as a potential next step the club could take.

A new forward will allow Arsenal to:

attack in various styles;

strengthen the penalty box presence against closed-down defenses;

create competition among the main forwards;

ensure that goals do not rely solely on one or two players.

However, there is a fine line here. Bringing in another expensive striker could reduce the playing time of current players and disrupt squad balance. In short, buying a star is easy, but fitting them all on the pitch at the same time isn't Football Manager.

Keown placed the most important task above transfers

For the former defender, the issue is not just about buying new players. In his view, Arsenal must first extend contracts with the core players who won the championship and preserve the team's strongest core.

«The most important thing is to extend contracts with the players who succeeded here. Keep them, develop the existing potential, and only then strengthen with quality. Because we are talking about champions».

The logic of this approach is simple: a championship team does not need a complete rebuild. You identify its weak spots and bring in only those players who truly elevate the level.

The real task facing Arteta

Arsenal's summer transfer window is not over yet. The left wing has been reinforced with Tzolis, Hincapié has been added to the defense, and competition in the goalkeeping department has increased. But the issue of the controlling midfielder and the potential new forward mentioned by Keown remains open.

The biggest test for Arteta is not bringing in many players. While preserving the spirit of the championship squad, he must make the team even more unpredictable for opponents.

Who do you think Arsenal need more right now: a midfielder who dictates the game or a striker who guarantees goals? Write your thoughts in the comments and share the article with Gunners fans on Telegram.