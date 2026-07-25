Will Ferran Torres move to PSG? Barcelona sets an ultimatum for its star

The future of Ferran Torres, who became a true hero by scoring the winning goal in the World Cup final for the Spain national team, is about to be decided. The Barcelona management has given the player a week to make a clear decision regarding his future career. Currently, Paris Saint-Germain is closely monitoring the situation and taking serious steps to secure the Spanish forward. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, a face-to-face meeting between the Catalan club's management and the player will take place next week. Relaxing in Ibiza after the dramatic final against Argentina, the 26-year-old forward must give a definitive answer to the club regarding his future. Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to speak with the player personally and find out his plans.

The Luis Enrique and Ferran Torres alliance

Parisian coach Luis Enrique is very keen to see his former Spain national team charge in his squad. According to Foot01, Paris Saint-Germain is ready to pay 35 million euros for Ferran Torres. Sources in Spain also report that a verbal agreement has been reached between the player and the Parisian club.

It is well known that relations between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are quite cold. For this reason, the Catalans do not want to lose one of their main stars directly to a rival. However, the contract situation has put the club in a difficult position.

Currently, Torres's active contract with Barcelona runs until 2027, but he is practically entering the final stage of his agreement. The club has offered him a new deal, but the player has not yet responded positively. If Ferran rejects the new contract, Barcelona will be forced to sell him this summer.

Other suitors and the final decision

Although Paris Saint-Germain is leading the race, interest in the player is not limited to France. Following his bright performance at the World Cup, the following teams are also interested in him:

Atletico Madrid;

An unnamed English Premier League club;

A number of leading Italian teams.

Time is running out for Barcelona. With the transfer window closing soon, the club management wants to finalize all issues by August 1st. If Ferran Torres does not sign a new contract, he will be put on the transfer market and sold to the highest bidder. The club absolutely does not want to let their hero go for free next year.