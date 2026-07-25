Rumors about Afra Sarachoğlu's new romance intensify

Another new love story in Turkish show business is becoming a topic of discussion. According to media reports, actress Afra Sarachoğlu may have started a relationship with successful businessman Poyraz Yosmaoğlu.

The couple was first captured on camera strolling together and holding hands on the streets of Copenhagen and Madrid during a European trip. Upon returning to Istanbul, paparazzi spotted them together again in the Bebek district.

Afra Sarachoğlu has not yet made an official statement regarding her relationship. However, her gesture of making a bow and arrow sign with her hands in front of journalists has been interpreted by fans as a unique hint.

In addition, shortly after, cameras did not miss the moment when Poyraz Yosmaogğlu escorted the actress to her home at night. For this reason, the Turkish press and fans speculate that a new page of love may have opened in Afra Sarachoğlu's life.