Manchester City, one of the leading clubs in English and European football, has extended its cooperation with talented Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov on a long-term basis. The 22-year-old central defender has signed a new contract valid until 2031. The agreement also includes an option to extend the deal for an additional year. This step demonstrates the club management's high confidence in the young footballer. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Khusanov was transferred in January 2025 from French club Lens for £33.5 million. Despite facing some initial difficulties in his first matches, particularly in his debut against Chelsea, he quickly recovered. Over the past season, he made 37 appearances in all competitions, becoming an integral part of the Citizens' defense.

New tasks under Enzo Maresca

With the arrival of Enzo Maresca at the helm of Manchester City, Khusanov's role in the team is expected to be further solidified. The player expressed his readiness to improve his skills under the new coach. Last season, he gained valuable international experience not only at the club level but also by playing solidly for the Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 World Cup.

"I am enjoying every minute I spend in Manchester. I feel that I am growing as a footballer and learning a lot here," Abdukodir Khusanov said in an interview with the club's official website. According to him, his main goal now is to make a positive impression on Enzo Maresca and his coaching staff and secure his place in the starting lineup.

Khusanov's results from last season are truly commendable. He started in the FA Cup and League Cup finals at Wembley Stadium. Furthermore, his performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League was highly praised by experts. Consistency in such major matches was the main reason he was rewarded with a new contract.

A future defensive leader

Following the departure of experienced defenders John Stones and Nathan Ake, Khusanov's role will undoubtedly increase further. Manchester City's director of football, Hugo Viana, made no secret of his satisfaction with the player's development. He noted that since arriving in England, Abdukodir has worked tirelessly on himself, demonstrating the physical and technical qualities of a world-class defender.

According to ixbt.com, this contract replaced Khusanov's previous deal, which was set to expire in 2029. Now, the Uzbek footballer is viewed as a crucial piece of the team's long-term project. His transfer value and level of play are opening a new chapter in the history of Uzbek football.

In conclusion, Abdukodir Khusanov staying long-term at a powerhouse like Manchester City is not only a personal achievement for the player but also a major recognition for football in the entire region. It is certain to be exciting for all Uzbek fans to watch how he leads the team's defensive bulwark in the coming seasons.