Around 800 people die in water every day worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that drowning-related deaths remain a serious global issue. According to the organization's report, nearly 300,000 people lose their lives to drowning each year. This was reported by the UN News Service.

Experts emphasize that drowning is particularly a major risk factor for children aged 5 to 14 . In this age group, it is among the top ten leading causes of death.

According to WHO data, climate change is further exacerbating this risk. The increase in floods, severe storms, and anomalous heatwaves is leading to a rise in drowning incidents.

In the United Kingdom, scientific research results show that for every degree increase in air temperature, deaths from drowning increase by 7.2 percent . It was also found that on days when the air temperature is above 25 degrees, the risk of drowning is below 10 degrees compared to days with nearly five times higher .

In this regard, the WHO, ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25, has issued seven key recommendations for governments and local communities aimed at reducing water-related accidents.

The organization's “Protect” program includes the following measures:

building safe infrastructure around water bodies;

training the population in rescue and first aid skills;

strengthening occupational safety near water;

introducing modern safety requirements for water transport;

teaching children and adults how to swim and follow water safety rules;

providing constant supervision for children near water bodies;

preparing local populations for floods and emergencies.

It is noted that this year's World Drowning Prevention Day is held under the slogan “Together for Safer Water.” The organization believes that reducing water tragedies can be achieved through cooperation between government agencies, experts, and the public.