Structure of Uzbekistan's exports in numbers: volume reaches $12.6 billion

·39·Economy
Structure of Uzbekistan's exports in numbers: volume reaches $12.6 billion

Uzbekistan's export volume in January–May 2026 amounted to 12.6 billion US dollars. While services accounted for the largest share in the export structure, the export of certain finished goods nearly doubled.

Data from the National Statistics Committee shows that the role of services, industrial goods, and processed products is growing increasingly stronger in the country's exports.

Export of services reached 4.6 billion dollars

During the reporting period, the export of services amounted to 4.6 billion dollars, representing a 34.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

This sector covered approximately 36.5 percent of the total export volume. In other words, more than one out of every three dollars earned from exports came from services.

Industrial goods took second place. Their exports increased by 18 percent, reaching 1.9 billion dollars.

Export of finished goods nearly doubled

The highest growth rate was observed in various finished items. Exports of these products grew by 99.7 percent, amounting to 1.1 billion dollars.

A sharp increase was also recorded in the export of animal and vegetable oils, fats, and waxes — 90.1 percent. However, the total value of this sector was relatively small, equaling 50.9 million dollars.

Other areas showing high growth:

  • beverages and tobacco — 41.3 percent;

  • machinery and transport equipment — 38.2 percent;

  • chemical products — 37.6 percent;

  • services — 34.9 percent.

Complete structure of Uzbekistan's exports

Export sector

Volume

Change

Services

$4.6 bln

+34.9%

Industrial goods

$1.9 bln

+18.0%

Other goods

$1.5 bln

–76.4%

Various finished items

$1.1 bln

+99.7%

Chemicals and related products

$1.0 bln

+37.6%

Food products and live animals

$1.0 bln

+9.1%

Mineral fuels and lubricants

$660.7 mln

+10.1%

Machinery and transport equipment

$536.0 mln

+38.2%

Non-food raw materials

$131.4 mln

+17.1%

Beverages and tobacco

$106.9 mln

+41.3%

Animal and vegetable oils, fats and waxes

$50.9 mln

+90.1%

Food exports totaled 1 billion dollars

Exports of food products and live animals grew by 9.1 percent, reaching 1 billion dollars.

Chemical agents and similar products recorded a matching result of 1 billion dollars. However, the growth rate in this sector was much higher, amounting to 37.6 percent.

Exports of mineral fuels and lubricants reached 660.7 million dollars, while machinery and transport equipment reached 536 million dollars.

Export of "Other goods" decreased sharply

Although growth was recorded in almost all major export sectors, a sharp decline was observed in the "other goods" category.

Exports in this group decreased by 76.4 percent, amounting to 1.5 billion dollars. The committee's report did not disclose in detail which specific products caused this decline.

New growth points are forming in exports

The presented figures showed that services maintain the primary position in Uzbekistan's exports. At the same time, high growth in finished goods, chemical products, machinery, and transport equipment signifies the growing importance of processed product exports.

Maintaining these growth rates in the coming months could have a significant impact on annual export performance.

In your opinion, which sector in Uzbekistan's exports should be developed more rapidly? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Uzbekistan
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