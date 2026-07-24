Uzbekistan has 596.9 thousand enterprises: the leading sector announced

In Uzbekistan, the number of operating enterprises and organizations has reached 596.9 thousand. The largest share of them falls on the trade sector — at least one in every four enterprises in the country operates in this direction.

Data provided by the National Statistics Committee showed that trade and agriculture still occupy the main place in the economy. Meanwhile, the number of organizations in the information technology and communications sector remains relatively small.

Trade sector leads by a large margin

As of July 1, 2026, in Uzbekistan, 162,867 enterprises and organizations operate in the trade sector.

This means approximately 27.3 percent of all enterprises and organizations in the republic. Consequently, more than one out of every four active entities in the country is related to trade.

The leadership of the trade sector indicates that entrepreneurship is widely spread in retail and wholesale trade, shops, market services, and e-commerce directions.

Agriculture is in second place

There are 130,890 enterprises in the field of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. Their share in the total indicator makes up nearly 21.9 percent.

Together, the trade and agriculture sectors cover 49.2 percent of all enterprises and organizations in the country.

Industry took third place. 63,312 enterprises are operating in this direction. This is equal to approximately 10.6 percent of the total indicator.

In which sectors are there more enterprises?

According to the National Statistics Committee, indicators by types of economic activity are as follows:

Sector Number of enterprises and organizations Trade 162,867 Agriculture, forestry and fisheries 130,890 Industry 63,312 Accommodation and catering services 33,547 Construction 32,691 Transportation and storage 18,638 Healthcare and social services 15,127 Information and communication 13,436 Other types of activity 126,348

Catering and construction indicators are close

33,547 enterprises and organizations operate in the field of accommodation and catering services, and 32,691 in construction.

The difference between these two directions amounts to only 856. This shows that hotel, catering, and construction services remain widespread directions for entrepreneurs.

18,638 entities operate in the transportation and storage sector, and 15,127 in healthcare and social services.

There are 13.4 thousand entities in the information and communication sector

The number of enterprises and organizations in the information and communication direction amounted to 13,436. This is the lowest indicator among the presented main sectors.

This direction includes information technologies, software products, telecommunications, internet services, and media-related types of activity.

A total of 126,348 enterprises and organizations operate in the remaining economic activity directions.

Traditional sectors dominate the economy

Statistics show that in Uzbekistan, enterprises are mainly concentrated in trade, agriculture, and industry. The share of these three sectors accounts for nearly 60 percent of all active enterprises and organizations in the country.

At the same time, increasing the number of enterprises in directions such as information technologies, transport, medical, and social services can be of significant importance in further diversifying the economy.

In your opinion, in which sector will the number of enterprises grow the fastest in Uzbekistan in the coming years? Leave your opinion in the comments.