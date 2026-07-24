Dog "exposes" alimony debtor hiding inside sofa (video)

·177·World
Dog "exposes" alimony debtor hiding inside sofa (video)

In Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, an alimony debtor hiding from bailiffs was found in an unusual way. The man had hidden inside a pull-out sofa, but the actions of the house dog drew the officers' attention.

According to the Federal Bailiff Service, the wanted citizen's alimony debt exceeded 220,000 rubles.

Bailiffs inspected the house

According to the FSSP press service, the officers visited the apartment where the debtor might be living.

During the inspection of the home, bailiffs noticed a dog constantly pacing around the pull-out sofa. The animal's unusual behavior raised suspicions that someone was inside the furniture.

"The citizen hiding inside the pull-out sofa was found. Unwilling to leave his hiding place, he was holding onto the structure with all his might," the report says.

The man refused to come out of the sofa

When the bailiffs opened the sofa, it turned out the wanted man was hiding inside it.

According to the report, he refused to come out voluntarily and tightly gripped the furniture structure. Afterward, the officers pulled him out from inside the sofa.

The incident sparked interest on social media as well. Users are joking that the house dog practically gave away the debtor's location.

Debt amount exceeded 220,000 rubles

According to the FSSP, the man's alimony debt exceeded 220,000 rubles .

He was put on the wanted list due to failure to fulfill his obligations. Once found, the citizen was detained and questioned.

Situation

Information

Incident location

Nizhny Novgorod

Type of debt

Alimony

Debt amount

Over 220,000 rubles

Hiding place

Inside pull-out sofa

"Helped" find the citizen

House dog

Risk of up to one year in prison

The Bailiff Service stated that if the man fails to pay the debt, the issue of criminal liability against him may be considered.

According to the FSSP statement, if evasion of alimony payments is confirmed, the citizen may face up to one year of imprisonment .

However, the type and amount of the final sentence will be determined by the court. It has not yet been fully disclosed what procedural decision was made regarding the man.

Hiding does not cancel the debt

Avoiding alimony payments or hiding from bailiffs does not cancel a citizen's obligation. On the contrary, the debt amount may increase and lead to administrative or criminal liability.

In the Nizhny Novgorod incident, the debtor's plan was ruined not by law enforcement officers, but first and foremost by his own dog.

Do you think the dog was the most unexpected "hero" in this story? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Nizhny NovgorodRussiaFederal Bailiff Service
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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