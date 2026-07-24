Defense Tech Giant Anduril Expected to Reach $100 Billion Valuation

Anduril, one of the largest U.S. defense technology startups, is preparing for a new funding round. Citing its sources, Reuters reports that this financing campaign could value the company at nearly $100 billion. This is almost three times higher than last year's figures, according to Techcrunch.com reports .

The company raised $5 billion in May of this year, at which point its capitalization stood at $61 billion. The new plan involves a two-stage process: funds will be raised at current prices in the first phase, while investors will purchase stakes at a higher valuation in the second phase. Both tranches are expected to close by the end of the year.

Shifting Warfare Tactics and Rising Demand

The rapid growth of Anduril and similar military tech startups is no coincidence. Armed conflicts globally, particularly in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, have radically transformed the role of drones, autonomous systems, and AI on the modern battlefield. Demand has surged sharply for cheaper, easily replaceable "smart" systems over traditional, expensive hardware.

According to data, venture investments in the defense tech sector doubled in the first half of this year, exceeding $12 billion. This is significantly higher than the $10 billion raised by sector startups throughout all of 2025. Anduril currently holds major contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, the Air Force, NATO, as well as countries like the UK, the Netherlands, and Poland.

Era of Affordable and Effective Weapons

A new industry trend is the shift toward "attritable" hardware—mass-produced, affordable equipment where losses do not cause critical damage. Other companies like Shield AI and Helsing are also attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in investments in this direction. For instance, Mach Industries head Ethan Thornton noted that the conflict in Ukraine proved autonomous drones are more effective than traditional expensive weapons.

To strengthen its supply chain, Anduril is also expanding its solid rocket motor manufacturing capabilities. The Pentagon supports these efforts, providing financial assistance to eliminate logistical problems. The company's revenues continue to grow: in 2025, revenue doubled compared to the previous year, reaching $2.2 billion.

Anduril's investors include world-renowned funds such as Thrive Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Founders Fund. Additionally, U.S. Vice President JD Vance is one of the company's early investors. So far, Anduril representatives have declined to officially comment on the new investment round.