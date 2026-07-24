Over 35 thousand foreigners arrived in Uzbekistan for treatment in 6 months

·60·Uzbekistan
Over 35 thousand foreigners arrived in Uzbekistan for treatment in 6 months

In the first six months of 2026, 35,401 foreign citizens arrived in Uzbekistan for treatment purposes. More than half of the foreign patients account for citizens of Tajikistan.

Data from the National Statistics Committee showed that the populations of neighboring countries are most frequently turning to medical services in Uzbekistan.

Tajikistan in first place

In January–June, 19,096 citizens from Tajikistan visited Uzbekistan for treatment.

This means nearly 54 percent of the total indicator. In other words, at least every second foreigner who came for treatment was a citizen of Tajikistan.

Kyrgyzstan was recorded in second place. Over the six months, 9,552 patients arrived from this country.

More than 4.5 thousand citizens arrived from Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan took third place in terms of the number of foreigners who came for treatment. 4,582 citizens visited Uzbekistan from the neighboring country.

Thus, citizens of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan made up nearly 94 percent of the total flow.

Indicators by countries

Country

Number of citizens

Tajikistan

19,096 people

Kyrgyzstan

9,552 people

Kazakhstan

4,582 people

Afghanistan

1,280 people

Russia

772 people

Other countries

119 people

Total

35,401 people

1,280 citizens from Afghanistan and 772 citizens from Russia came to Uzbekistan for treatment. A total of 119 visitors accounted for other countries.

The main flow accounted for neighboring countries

Statistics show that the bulk of visits for treatment purposes originate from Central Asian countries.

Factors such as geographical proximity, travel opportunities, and patients choosing medical institutions in Uzbekistan may influence this. However, the committee's data did not disclose which medical areas the foreigners utilized.

Foreign demand for medical services is growing

The arrival of over 35 thousand foreigners for treatment in six months demonstrates the demand for Uzbekistan's medical services in the region.

Service quality, price transparency, translation services, and convenient logistics established for foreign patients can play an important role in the further development of this direction.

In your opinion, which medical field in Uzbekistan is in highest demand among foreign patients? Leave your opinion in the comments.

UzbekistanTajikistanKyrgyzstanKazakhstanAfghanistan
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