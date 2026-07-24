Ra’no Shodiyeva to surprise fans with her new look in a new series

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Ra’no Shodiyeva will appear before audiences in a completely new image in an upcoming series to be released soon.

As evident from the initial footage spread on social networks, the actress's appearance and style differ sharply from her previous roles. The new image has sparked great interest among fans and has become a subject of various discussions.

Many viewers highly appreciated Ra’no Shodiyeva's new image, expressing confidence that she will once again showcase her acting skills. The actress's new look is expected to bring a unique atmosphere to the events of the series.