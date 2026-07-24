Chelsea strengthens defensive line: Maxence Lacroix transfer finalized

London's Chelsea club is on the verge of completing its next major signing of the summer transfer window. The "Blues" have reached an agreement for the transfer of Crystal Palace central defender Maxence Lacroix. This deal is seen as a crucial step in addressing the London club's defensive issues. This was reported by Goal.com reporting .

According to The Athletic, the transfer fee is approximately 52 million pounds ($69 million). The 26-year-old French international is scheduled to undergo a medical examination on Friday. Following that, he will sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge running until 2032.

Defensive competition and squad changes

The arrival of Lacroixis expected to fundamentally change the hierarchy in the defense. In particular, the futures of current defenders such as Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, and Mamadou Sarr may be in question. New head coach Xabi Alonso aims to integrate the new defender into the team quickly during the pre-season preparation.

Standing 190 centimeters tall, Maxence Lacroix became an integral part of Crystal Palace last season, appearing in 55 matches across all competitions. His rapid development since moving from Wolfsburg has caused his market value to increase several times over from 18 million euros.

According to Goal.com, Crystal Palace has already begun searching for a replacement for their leader. The "Eagles" are considering options including Augsburg's Chrislain Matsima and Trabzonspor's Chibuike Nwaivu. The Londoners must act quickly to maintain defensive stability before the transfer window closes.

This transfer Chelsea management's long-term strategy. The club is acquiring not only a physically strong defender but also one who is comfortable on the ball in modern football. Lacroix's experience participating in the 2026 World Cup with the French national team also provides an additional advantage for the team.