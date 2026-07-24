Rare white puma with blue eyes and a pink nose born in Nicaragua

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Rare white puma with blue eyes and a pink nose born in Nicaragua

A rare albino puma has been born at the Thomas Belt Zoo in Juigalpa. The puma has completely white fur, blue eyes, and a pink nose. This appearance is linked to albinism and is very rarely observed among pumas.

Veterinarians have reported that the animal is developing healthily. Its condition is being constantly monitored, and measures are being taken to protect it from sunlight and environmental factors.

Albino animals are sensitive to bright light due to a lack of pigment in their skin and eyes. In the wild, their white color also poses challenges, as such animals are easily spotted among plants and rocks.

Zoo staff stated that the puma requires special care and are continuing to monitor its further development.

NicaraguaThomas Belt ZooAlbino PumaRare AnimalsWildlife
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