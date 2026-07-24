Elon Musk reveals the main obstacle for the Tesla Robotaxi project

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has addressed the biggest risks and limitations facing the expansion of his autonomous taxi project, Robotaxi. According to him, while the technical development of the system is progressing at a very fast pace, the company must act with extreme caution regarding safety. This was reported by ixbt.com. reports that.

Musk noted that 30,000 to 40,000 people die in car accidents on US roads every year, but most of these incidents do not attract widespread public attention. However, a single accident involving a Tesla could cause a global sensation and potentially end the project's future. This factor serves as the main obstacle to the popularization of the Robotaxi service.

A single death could change everything

The Tesla CEO did not hide his concern about the reaction of regulatory bodies. He believes that if an autonomous vehicle harms anyone, it will become a global sensation. In such a situation, government regulators could immediately intervene, restrict the service, or ban it entirely. "We don't want anyone to get hurt," the entrepreneur emphasized.

The company's main goal is not just to put more driverless cars on the road, but to ensure the absolute safety of the technology. Musk stated that Robotaxi must reach a level where it poses minimal risk not only to humans but also to animals. Only when a high level of safety is guaranteed will it be possible to roll out the service on a large scale.

Technological integration and future plans

At the same time, Tesla continues to enrich its new generation of vehicles technologically. It was previously announced that Cybercab models, which are part of the Robotaxi series, are directly integrated with the Starlink V5 satellite internet kit. This ensures that the vehicle remains constantly connected and receives map and system updates in real time.

For developing markets, the safety aspects of this technology are also very important. At a time when improving road safety is a pressing issue, the serious approach of giants like Tesla to safety shows how carefully autonomous vehicles will enter our lives in the future.

In conclusion, the success of the Tesla Robotaxi project depends not only on the perfection of the software but also on the trust of society and regulatory bodies in this technology. Elon Musk understands well that to earn this trust, any mistake must be avoided.