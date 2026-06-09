US Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Hormuz

A US military Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

According to reports, the two crew members on board were safely rescued.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear. No official information has been provided on whether the helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction or was shot down.

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz remains tense. Iran is said to be maintaining control of the strait, while the US is increasing its activities in the region.