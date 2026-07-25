Al Hilal signs Summerville for €65 million

·59·Sport
Al Hilal signs Summerville for €65 million

Saudi Arabiaclub Al Hilal has officially announced the transfer of Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville. The 24-year-old player has left West Ham and signed a contract with the Riyadh club until the summer of 2030.

According to reports, the total transfer fee could reach up to €65 million including bonuses. In the new season, Summerville is expected to be one of the key players in Al Hilal's attacking line.

Long-term contract signed with Summerville

According to Al Hilal's official statement, Crysencio Summerville has signed a deal with the club until the summer of 2030 which will remain valid.

This shows that the Riyadh club views the Dutch player as an important part of a long-term project.

Summerville stands out for his pace on the wings, dribbling ability, and clinical finishing.

Transfer fee could reach €65 million

According to previously leaked information, Al Hilal paid West Ham for the player:

Payment Type

Amount

Guaranteed Amount

€55 million

Potential Bonuses

€10 million

Total Value

Up to €65 million

It has not yet been disclosed what specific results these bonuses depend on. Furthermore, the club has not officially announced the exact financial terms of the transfer.

Recorded 12 goal contributions last season

Last season, Summerville made 34 appearances for West Ham across all competitions.

In these matches, the player:

  • scored 7 goals;

  • provided 5 assists;

  • totaling 12 goal contributions.

These figures demonstrate that he is capable not only of finishing chances himself but also creating opportunities for his teammates.

Al Hilal strengthens its attacking line

Through the transfer of Summerville, the Riyadh club aims to increase pace on the flanks and diversity in attack.

The Dutch player's ability to quickly adapt to the new league and justify his high transfer fee will now be one of the main points of interest.

Do you think Summerville can show his best game at Al Hilal? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Al HilalCrysencio SummervilleWest HamSaudi Pro LeagueTransfers
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