Oppo K15 Goes on Sale: Smartphone with 8000 mAh Battery and Active Cooling System

·146·Technology
Oppo K15 Goes on Sale: Smartphone with 8000 mAh Battery and Active Cooling System

Chinese company Oppo has officially launched its new feature-rich K15 smartphone. This device is attracting the attention of tech enthusiasts not only with its high-capacity battery, but also with an active cooling system typical of gaming smartphones and a modern design. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The appearance of the Oppo K15 model is created based on the Speed Aesthetics concept and is offered in Speed White and Gale Gray colors. On the back panel of the device, there is a special lighting panel called Blue Shadow Breathing Light. This RGB backlight displays dynamic effects during various notifications or gaming processes, giving the smartphone a futuristic look.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

The heart of the smartphone is the Dimensity 7360 Super processor, which works in tandem with the X Tide Engine optimization system. The most notable feature of the device is the high-speed fan built into its interior. Given that such an active cooling system is usually found only in expensive gaming smartphones, the K15 creates strong competition in its segment.

For now, the smartphone is presented in only one configuration — 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. According to ixbt.com, the device features not only a powerful internal system, but also a body protected from external influences. In particular, the smartphone is protected from dust and water according to the IP69 standard, which makes it safe to use even in extreme conditions.

Autonomy and Cameras

The Oppo K15 is capable of showing record results in terms of autonomy. It is equipped with an 8000 mAh Glacier battery. To quickly replenish such a large capacity, 80 W SuperVOOC fast charging technology is provided. Interestingly, despite such a large battery, the body thickness is only 8.27 mm and the weight is 205 grams.

The camera system will not leave users indifferent either. The device is equipped with the following optical modules:

  • 50 megapixel main sensor;
  • 50 megapixel front camera;
  • Wide-angle lens and additional sensors.
In addition, the smartphone has an NFC module, an infrared port, dual-frequency GPS and a triple-frequency Beidou navigation system. The price of the device in the Chinese market is 2299 yuan (about 320 dollars), but with government subsidies it can be purchased for 1954 yuan. This model is expected to enter the global market soon, including store shelves in Uzbekistan.

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