Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to accelerate implementation of agreements

·50·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to accelerate implementation of agreements

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev to discuss further development of strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the dialogue, special attention was paid to the timely and high-quality implementation of agreements reached at the highest level. The ministers also exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

High level of allied relations noted

According to Bakhtiyor Saidov, the current level of strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan was highly praised at the meeting.

The parties noted that relations between the two countries are developing consistently and the scope of cooperation is expanding.

The close and trusting dialogue between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan creates a solid foundation for the further development of relations in all areas.

Main focus directed at the implementation of agreements

The ministers reviewed topical issues on the bilateral agenda in detail.

In particular, the importance of:

  • fulfilling agreements reached at the level of heads of state within established deadlines;

  • ensuring the quality of implementation;

  • strengthening coordination between responsible agencies;

  • achieving practical results was emphasized.

The meeting did not provide detailed information about specific projects or new documents. However, the main essence of the dialogue is aimed at accelerating the practical implementation of existing agreements.

Issues of regional cooperation also discussed

Bakhtiyor Saidov and Yermek Kosherbayev exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation in Central Asia.

As major states in the region, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan cooperate closely in trade, transport, security, ecology, and transboundary issues.

The ministers also discussed pressing topics of regional and international significance.

Relations within the SCO framework reviewed

Cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was also included on the meeting's agenda.

The parties exchanged views on mutual coordination within the organization's platform, joint initiatives, and issues related to regional stability.

Cooperation within the SCO is of great importance for Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in terms of security, economic ties, and the development of transport corridors.

Tashkent and Astana to continue dialogue

The results of the meeting showed that the dialogue between the foreign policy agencies of the two countries is actively continuing.

Now the main task is to transform decisions adopted at the high level into practical projects and tangible results for the population.

In your opinion, which direction should be given priority in the cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan? Leave your opinion in the comments.

UzbekistanKazakhstanBakhtiyor SaidovYermek Kosherbayev
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