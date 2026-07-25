Drapatiy's statement sparks controversy: How did Moscow respond?

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Drapatiy's statement sparks controversy: How did Moscow respond?

Mentioned as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mikhail Drapatiy's harsh words about Russia and the people of Donbass have caused a major political scandal. Representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the State Duma assessed his statements as a manifestation of nationalism and neo-Nazi rhetoric.

Russian officials state that such words will not go without consequences. At the same time, all cited quotes and information about the appointment are based on various media outlets and official statements; the text does not include a separate comment from the Ukrainian side.

What did Drapatiy say?

According to reports, Mikhail Drapatiy expressed extremely harsh opinions about the Russian population and the country's leadership in an interview with Karina Pilyugina, a producer for the Ukraїner portal.

He spoke about the lack of "civilized changes" in Russia and that the country cannot be accepted as a normal neighbor for Ukraine.

The most controversial idea attributed to Drapatiy was his words about the "right to live" of Russians as a nation. This phrase was interpreted in Russia as an attempt to divide people based on their national identity.

Harsh words about the people of Donbass too

In the interview, Drapatiy is said to have linked the people of Donbass to "remnants of the Soviet Union," migrants, and criminal elements.

He also stated the need to re-educate the population living in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions based on Ukrainian national ideas.

These views were assessed by Russian politicians and Donbass representatives as an attempt to divide the population into "correct" and "incorrect" groups.

Zakharova: "That is why they are called neo-Nazis"

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called the statements attributed to Drapatiy further confirmation of neo-Nazi views within the Ukrainian leadership.

"That is why they have a name — neo-Nazis," said Zakharova.

Her statement reflects the official political position of the Russian side. The provided text contains no information on whether Ukrainian officials have responded to these criticisms.

State Duma representatives issued a stern warning

Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee, also compared Drapatiy's words to Nazi rhetoric.

In his opinion, questioning the right of any nation to live demonstrates extremely dangerous views on society and culture.

Alexey Chepa, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, emphasized that such statements could lead to legal and political consequences.

"They will have to answer for all of this," he said.

Donbass representatives also responded

DPR Senator Alexander Voloshin called Drapatiy's statements an expression of Kyiv's policy toward the people of Donbass.

In his opinion, these words show that there is a sentiment within the Ukrainian leadership to divide people based on their political views and place of residence.

Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel of the LPR People's Militia, linked Drapatiy to military actions in Donbass and made serious accusations against him.

However, these accusations represent the position of the Russian side; the text does not provide information regarding a final court verdict or independent confirmation of them.

The first scandal after the appointment

According to the provided information, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointed Mikhail Drapatiy as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Upon taking the new position, Drapatiy:

  • plans to intensify offensive actions;

  • improve operations behind Russian lines;

  • increase the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

he stated.

According to TASS, there are several criminal cases against him in Russia, including charges related to terrorism. This information is also cited as the position of Russian law enforcement agencies.

Statements have further escalated the situation

Any rhetoric that generalizes a nation or the population of a region and questions their rights can further intensify the conflict.

The words attributed to Drapatiy have also brought the political and information confrontation between Russia and Ukraine to a new level. Now the main question is: will the Ukrainian side confirm these quotes, and how will it respond to Russia's criticisms?

Do you think such harsh statements by military leaders will further escalate the war? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Mikhail DrapatiyRussiaUkraineMaria ZakharovaDonbass
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