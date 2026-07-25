Volkswagen Engineers Accused of Illegal Profits from Rivian Partnership

The US Department of Justice has brought securities fraud charges against two engineers working for the German automotive group Volkswagen. Michael Stamp and Marcus Plank are suspected of using confidential information about the auto giant's strategic partnership with Rivian for their personal gain. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reported by.

According to the indictment issued by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the engineers made over $300,000 in illegal profits through this insider trading scheme. This incident drew public attention as it occurred right before one of the largest deals in the global automotive industry.

"Project Climb" and Confidential Data

Investigation materials state that Stamp and Plank learned about the partnership project between Volkswagen and Rivian (internally codenamed "Project Climb") before it was officially announced. Using this information, they purchased Rivian shares and options at a low price. On June 25, 2024, after the parties announced the creation of a joint venture to develop software and architecture for electric vehicles, Rivian's stock price surged by 23 percent.

Volkswagen initially planned to invest $5 billion in Rivian, but later the investment amount reached $5.8 billion. Currently, Volkswagen has become the largest shareholder of this American startup. After the stock price spiked, the defendants sold their shares and secured a hefty profit.

Suspicious Search Engine Queries

Interestingly, the suspects were aware of the illegal nature of their actions. Eight days before the deal was announced, Michael Stamp searched the internet for information on the "statute of limitations for insider trading." Meanwhile, a close relative of Plank made queries in German asking, "How is insider trading punished?"

US Attorney Jay Clayton noted that such actions undermine the principles of fair and efficient financial markets. "Insider trading is a crime that harms ordinary investors and destroys trust in the market," the prosecutor added.

Both engineers, who currently reside in San Jose, have been arrested. If proven guilty in court, they face up to 25 years in prison under federal law. Representatives of Volkswagen and Rivian are currently refraining from official comments on the situation.