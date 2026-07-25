Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Loses to Competitors in Battery Life

The recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra foldable smartphone has undergone its first real-world power consumption and battery endurance test. The results of this comparative test, organized by the Lover Of Tech YouTube channel, turned out to be unexpected: the South Korean brand's most advanced flagship lagged significantly behind its rivals from Chinese companies Honor and Oppo. This was reported by Ixbt.com, reports .

During the testing process, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra faced its main competitors — the Honor Magic V6 and Oppo Find N6. Experts tested the devices based on the most common everyday scenarios. These included recording 4K video (60 fps), browsing TikTok, watching videos and listening to music on YouTube, as well as playing games like Asphalt and Subway Surfers and making video calls.

Technical Specifications and Results

According to Lover Of Tech, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra turned out to be the device with the smallest battery capacity among this trio. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. It is noteworthy that although Samsung used silicon-carbon technology in this model for the first time, this was not enough for it to win.

Based on the test results, the Honor Magic V6 became the absolute leader. This device lasted the longest thanks to its massive 6660 mAh battery. The second place was taken by the Oppo Find N6, which features a 6000 mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Samsung flagship remained in third, i.e., last place across all metrics.

Competition and Market Demand

Although Samsung's foldable smartphones traditionally enjoy high prestige in the market, Chinese manufacturers continue to exert serious pressure in terms of battery capacity and charging speed. Despite the technological perfection of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, falling behind its competitors in one of the most crucial aspects for users — battery life — could impact its sales.

Experts note that Samsung was forced to compromise on battery capacity to reduce body thickness and maintain design elegance. However, engineers at Honor and Oppo managed to fit larger power sources into thin bodies. This sets new challenges for Samsung to improve energy efficiency in the future.