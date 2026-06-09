Strong Earthquake in the Philippines: Death Toll Rising

·8·World
Strong Earthquake in the Philippines: Death Toll Rising

A powerful earthquake struck near the coasts of Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines on June 8. At least 35 people were reported killed as a result of the 7.8 magnitude tremor.

More than 100 aftershocks have been recorded in the area following the natural disaster. Over 200 citizens sustained injuries of varying degrees due to the strong shaking. Rescue and recovery operations are currently underway.

Officials are conducting search operations for citizens who may be trapped under the rubble. The earthquake is said to have caused serious damage to many homes and infrastructure facilities.

In connection with the tragedy, Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent condolences to Ferdinand Marcos, expressing sympathy.

Experts do not rule out the possibility of repeated earthquakes in the region and advise the population to strictly adhere to safety measures.

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