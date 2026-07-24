Russia's updated Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft to be delivered starting 2028

The delivery schedule for the Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft, one of the latest developments in the Russian aviation industry, has been announced. According to Vitaly Yelagin, production director of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, deliveries of these modernized military aircraft to customers are planned to begin in late 2028. This was reported by Ixbt.com, reports .

Currently, three prototype units have been fully assembled within the project and are undergoing various levels of testing. The Yak-130M model is a deeply modernized variant of the previous baseline Yak-130 aircraft. It stands out for its ability not only to train pilots but also to perform modern combat missions.

Technical capabilities and armament

The new model differs fundamentally from its predecessor in its onboard systems and weapons complex. According to Ixbt.com, the Yak-130M is equipped with a modern radar station (RLS), which allows it to detect air and ground targets from much greater distances. Additionally, the new onboard equipment installed on the aircraft simplifies pilot control and increases combat efficiency.

The aircraft's armament arsenal has also been significantly expanded. It now has the capability to use high-precision missiles and other modern types of weapons not only in training exercises but also in real combat engagements. This paves the way for using it as a light attack aircraft.

Testing process and prospects

About a month ago, the Yak-130M successfully made its maiden flight. During this flight, which lasted about 50 minutes, the stable operation of all main systems and engines of the aircraft was checked. Experts believe that this model may also find its place on the international market, as it combines both training and combat functions.

Such types of aircraft may also be of interest to Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region. The reason is that the issue of updating training aircraft within the air forces of regional states is constantly on the agenda. The Yak-130 platform has long attracted the attention of air forces in many countries due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of control.

By 2028, engineers aim to subject all prototype units to full state testing and eliminate any identified shortcomings. Only after that will full-scale serial production be established at the plant.