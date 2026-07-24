Manchester United Secured a 5-0 Comprehensive Win in Norway

·61·Sport
Manchester United Secured a 5-0 Comprehensive Win in Norway

"Manchester United" delivered a confident performance in their latest pre-season friendly. Michael Carrick's side defeated Rosenborg 5-0 in Norway, demonstrating their attacking potential right from the early stages of preparation.

Five different players scored the five goals for the Mancunians. In particular, their second-half intensity completely decided the outcome of the match.

Lacey opened the scoring in the first half

In the early stages of the match, Rosenborg tried to resist the opponent's attacks. However, in the 31st minute, Lacey capitalized on the situation to put "Manchester United" ahead.

No other goals were scored in the first half, and the teams went into halftime with a 0-1 scoreline.

Four goals were scored in the second half

After the break, "Manchester United" sharply increased their attacking tempo.

In the 56th minute, Joshua Zirkzee scored his team's second goal. Seven minutes later, substitute Devaney extended the lead to three.

Amass found the net in the 72nd minute, and Williams scored in the 84th minute. Thus, MU scored four goals in the second half alone to seal a resounding victory.

Five goals — five different scorers

Friendly match

Rosenborg vs Manchester United — 0:5

Goals:

  • Lacey, 31;

  • Zirkzee, 56;

  • Devaney, 63;

  • Amass, 72;

  • Williams, 84.

The fact that five goals were scored by different players showed that Carrick has several options to finish attacks.

Young players made the most of their chances

Alongside first-team regulars, a number of young players also featured for Manchester United in the match.

Players such as Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, and Zirkzee started the game. In the second half, Carrick made numerous substitutions, giving academy prospects playing time as well.

The goals scored by Devaney, Amass, and Williams showed that the substitutes also brought high pace to the game.

An initial positive sign for Carrick

In friendlies, the players' physical condition and adaptation to new tactical demands are more important than the result. Nevertheless, a 5-0 victory can have a positive impact on competition and morale within the squad.

The main tests for Manchester United will begin after the official season starts. However, the team's fast-paced attacking play in Norway and goals from various players were an important result for Carrick.

In your opinion, which MU player performed best in this match? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Manchester UnitedRosenborgNorwayMichael CarrickJoshua Zirkzee
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?Today, 13:39Jose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in JeopardyJose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in JeopardyToday, 13:34Liverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedLiverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedToday, 12:57Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Today, 12:26Ruben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetRuben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetToday, 12:18Manchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGManchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGToday, 12:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed