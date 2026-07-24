Manchester United Secured a 5-0 Comprehensive Win in Norway

"Manchester United" delivered a confident performance in their latest pre-season friendly. Michael Carrick's side defeated Rosenborg 5-0 in Norway, demonstrating their attacking potential right from the early stages of preparation.

Five different players scored the five goals for the Mancunians. In particular, their second-half intensity completely decided the outcome of the match.

Lacey opened the scoring in the first half

In the early stages of the match, Rosenborg tried to resist the opponent's attacks. However, in the 31st minute, Lacey capitalized on the situation to put "Manchester United" ahead.

No other goals were scored in the first half, and the teams went into halftime with a 0-1 scoreline.

Four goals were scored in the second half

After the break, "Manchester United" sharply increased their attacking tempo.

In the 56th minute, Joshua Zirkzee scored his team's second goal. Seven minutes later, substitute Devaney extended the lead to three.

Amass found the net in the 72nd minute, and Williams scored in the 84th minute. Thus, MU scored four goals in the second half alone to seal a resounding victory.

Five goals — five different scorers

Friendly match

Rosenborg vs Manchester United — 0:5

Goals:

Lacey, 31;

Zirkzee, 56;

Devaney, 63;

Amass, 72;

Williams, 84.

The fact that five goals were scored by different players showed that Carrick has several options to finish attacks.

Young players made the most of their chances

Alongside first-team regulars, a number of young players also featured for Manchester United in the match.

Players such as Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, and Zirkzee started the game. In the second half, Carrick made numerous substitutions, giving academy prospects playing time as well.

The goals scored by Devaney, Amass, and Williams showed that the substitutes also brought high pace to the game.

An initial positive sign for Carrick

In friendlies, the players' physical condition and adaptation to new tactical demands are more important than the result. Nevertheless, a 5-0 victory can have a positive impact on competition and morale within the squad.

The main tests for Manchester United will begin after the official season starts. However, the team's fast-paced attacking play in Norway and goals from various players were an important result for Carrick.

In your opinion, which MU player performed best in this match? Leave your thoughts in the comments.