Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of striking three provinces

The interim Taliban government in Afghanistan announced that the Pakistani army had carried out strikes on three provinces of the country.

Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that residential homes in Kunar, Khost, and Paktika provinces were targeted overnight on June 10.

He reported that 13 people were killed in the attacks, including 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man.

Additionally, 14 women and children sustained various injuries. The Taliban condemned the incident, labeling it a "human crime and aggression."