Police kill 30 protesters in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

At least 30 people were killed in clashes during elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Following the incident, security measures in the region have been tightened. This was reported by The Independent .

The banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) stated that the victims died after police opened fire. According to movement representatives, at least 25 people died on July 27, and another five died on July 28.

In a video message, JAAC activist Imtiaz Aslam stated that there were also casualties among civilians and youth during clashes with the police. According to him, the dead include Usman Nazir, the brother of movement founder Omar Nazir Kashmiri, and two citizens of Balochistan. Additionally, nearly 20 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

Movement spokesperson SA Khan emphasized that security forces used firearms against unarmed protesters in the city of Mirpur. According to him, the bodies of the dead were subsequently removed from the scene. These claims have not yet been independently verified.

Amnesty International called for a prompt, independent, and transparent investigation into the incident. The organization also stressed the need to restore internet access in the region and allow media and independent observers entry.

The Pakistani government denied accusations of opening fire on peaceful protesters. Information Minister Atta Tarar claimed that India was behind the demonstrations. JAAC representatives dismissed these accusations as baseless, emphasizing that their movement focuses on the social and economic demands of the local population.