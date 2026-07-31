Powerful Explosion in Pakistani Mine Claims Lives of 32 Miners

A powerful explosion at a coal mine in Pakistan's Balochistan province has claimed the lives of at least 32 miners. Rescue operations and investigations into the tragedy are ongoing, according to country officials, reported Al Jazeera .

According to reports, the accident occurred on July 30 at the Sorange coal mine near the city of Quetta. Preliminary data indicates that the explosion was caused by a buildup of methane gas inside the shaft.

An official from the provincial disaster management authority stated that rescuers initially brought 29 miners' bodies to the surface. Later, the bodies of three more deceased workers were found inside the shaft.

Despite more than 12 hours passing since the incident, rescuers have not stopped search operations. However, authorities note that the chances of finding survivors are extremely low.

According to official data, 36 miners were working inside the shaft at the time of the explosion. As a result of the powerful blast, two adjacent shafts suffered serious damage.

Experts note that such tragedies frequently occur in Pakistan's coal mining sector, particularly in Balochistan province, due to the failure to fully comply with safety requirements. Specifically, inadequate ventilation systems, shortcomings in gas monitoring mechanisms, and a lack of proper labor safety measures are cited as the main factors.

Nevertheless, thousands of residents in Balochistan are forced to work in the coal industry as a means of livelihood, despite low wages and high risks.