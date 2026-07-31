Powerful Explosion in Pakistani Mine Claims Lives of 32 Miners

·54·World
Powerful Explosion in Pakistani Mine Claims Lives of 32 Miners

A powerful explosion at a coal mine in Pakistan's Balochistan province has claimed the lives of at least 32 miners. Rescue operations and investigations into the tragedy are ongoing, according to country officials, reported Al Jazeera .

According to reports, the accident occurred on July 30 at the Sorange coal mine near the city of Quetta. Preliminary data indicates that the explosion was caused by a buildup of methane gas inside the shaft.

An official from the provincial disaster management authority stated that rescuers initially brought 29 miners' bodies to the surface. Later, the bodies of three more deceased workers were found inside the shaft.

Despite more than 12 hours passing since the incident, rescuers have not stopped search operations. However, authorities note that the chances of finding survivors are extremely low.

Powerful Explosion in Pakistani Mine Claims Lives of 32 Miners

According to official data, 36 miners were working inside the shaft at the time of the explosion. As a result of the powerful blast, two adjacent shafts suffered serious damage.

Experts note that such tragedies frequently occur in Pakistan's coal mining sector, particularly in Balochistan province, due to the failure to fully comply with safety requirements. Specifically, inadequate ventilation systems, shortcomings in gas monitoring mechanisms, and a lack of proper labor safety measures are cited as the main factors.

Nevertheless, thousands of residents in Balochistan are forced to work in the coal industry as a means of livelihood, despite low wages and high risks.

PakistanMiningAccidentBalochistanDisaster
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Sensational report: Ukraine uses new "Ruta" cruise missiles for the first timeSensational report: Ukraine uses new "Ruta" cruise missiles for the first timeToday, 14:17Police kill 30 protesters in Pakistan-administered KashmirPolice kill 30 protesters in Pakistan-administered KashmirToday, 13:33Seven Burned Bodies Found Inside a House in EcuadorSeven Burned Bodies Found Inside a House in EcuadorToday, 13:27One-year-old boy dies in hot bath while mother was out with her boyfriendOne-year-old boy dies in hot bath while mother was out with her boyfriendToday, 13:02Historic Strike: Russia Targets American Drone Factory in Ukraine for the First TimeHistoric Strike: Russia Targets American Drone Factory in Ukraine for the First TimeToday, 13:01Swiss Neutrality — History and Today: Zakharova Sharply Criticizes BernSwiss Neutrality — History and Today: Zakharova Sharply Criticizes BernToday, 12:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital