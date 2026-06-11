Athlete sets world record by swimming 120 meters without breathing

·33·World
Athlete sets world record by swimming 120 meters without breathing

A Polish athlete achieved a unique result in water sports, setting a world record by swimming 120 meters along the bottom of a pool on a single breath.

He covered this distance in 2 minutes and 40 seconds without taking a breath. This result requires not only physical endurance but also a high level of mental preparation and control.

The athlete prepared consistently for about a year and a half for this record. During training, he focused specifically on breath-holding techniques, underwater movement speed, and increasing endurance.

One of the most notable aspects is that despite suffering from bronchitis just a week before the record attempt, he did not change his decision to participate. This further highlighted his determination and professional approach.

This record was noted as a significant achievement in the history of underwater sports and attracted the attention of many sports enthusiasts.

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