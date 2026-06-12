The Mystery of the 9,000-Year-Old Cave Preserving Humanity's First Traces

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The Mystery of the 9,000-Year-Old Cave Preserving Humanity's First Traces

Located in the vast plains of Argentine Patagonia, Cueva de las Manos—the "Cave of the Hands"—is one of the oldest and most mysterious examples of human history. This site is a unique historical heritage where the lives, hunting traditions, and worldviews of people who lived thousands of years ago are imprinted on stone surfaces. The cave has a history spanning over 9,000 years, and its thousands of handprints, hunting scenes, and various symbols testify to the earliest artistic expressions of humanity. It was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1999.

Located in the quiet and vast regions of Patagonia, this place is not just a simple tourist destination, but an open-air historical museum. The handprints on the rock surfaces are interpreted as symbolic marks of ancient humans saying, "I was here." Tourists enter the cave only with a guide via special wooden walkways, which helps preserve the ancient paintings. Along the way, experts provide interesting information about the meaning of the images and the methods used to create them.

The nature surrounding the cave is also incredibly attractive. Walking along the Pinturas River canyon, crossing the river, and reaching the cave entrance adds a unique pleasure to the journey. Also, the colorful pink, yellow, and orange rocks in the Tierra de Colores area are perfect for light hiking and photography. The nearby Patagonia Park further enriches the trip with wildlife, local fauna, and stargazing programs held in the evening.

Reaching this site is a bit complex but interesting. First, you fly to Buenos Aires, then head to Patagonia. The nearest point is the town of Perito Moreno, which is about 117 km from the cave. The route continues via the famous Ruta 40 or Bajo Caracoles, and the final part consists of gravel and dirt roads that require caution. The most convenient time for travel is during the spring and summer months from October to April, as severe cold and snow make the roads difficult in winter.

ArgentinaPatagoniaCueva de las ManosUNESCOBuenos Aires
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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