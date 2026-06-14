Donald Trump Announces Peace Agreement Between USA and Iran

After months of intense military conflict in the Middle East that triggered a global energy crisis, a historic day is finally approaching when the world can breathe a sigh of relief. In a statement on his official Truth Social page, US President Donald Trump announced that the long-awaited peace memorandum between Washington and Tehran is scheduled to be signed on June 14. According to the White House leader, once this agreement takes effect, the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for the global economy and trade, will be reopened to all international vessels.

Under the terms of this globally significant agreement, the Iranian side commits to not 'acquiring, producing, or obtaining by any other means' nuclear weapons.

«B-2» bombers and nuclear dust under granite mountains

President Trump also touched upon how Iran's nuclear infrastructure will be monitored as part of the agreement between the two countries. In his view, relations between Washington and Tehran are currently in a much better and more reliable state than during previous US administrations.

From Donald Trump's statement: «When the time comes and the situation in the region is completely calm, we will go there and, with the help of our amazing, unrivaled B-2 bombers, safely extract the nuclear dust buried deep under the mighty granite mountains. The enriched uranium reserves will be completely destroyed either on Iranian territory or directly in the USA. We hope for a long-term, solid partnership with Iran and the entire Middle East. I believe this process will be very fast, easy, and without any problems. If that is not the case, we have a very powerful alternative option ready, but I hope it will never have to be used again».

You can familiarize yourself with the main points of the expected agreement between the USA and Iran and the official positions of the parties through the following official statement and analytical table:

Peace agreement status Main initiating parties Deadline announced by Trump Main requirements and consequences of the treaty Reaction of the Iranian MFA and official Tehran Second phase of the agreement Historic peace memorandum USA and Islamic Republic of Iran June 14 (2026) • Strait of Hormuz will be opened for everyone.

• Iran renounces nuclear weapons.

• Enriched uranium will be destroyed. Esmail Baghaei: Rejected the date, but confirmed it would be signed in the coming days. 60-day intense bilateral negotiations

Cautious statement from Iranian leadership and 60-day plan

Following such a swift statement by the US leader, the Iranian side reacted with some caution. Although Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei officially denied that the document coordinating disputes between the two countries would be signed on June 14, he did not rule out that this historic event could happen in the near future. Currently, mediator countries like Qatar and Pakistan are also making efforts to finalize this process.

In turn, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi explained in detail that this peace process would be implemented in two stages. According to him, a 14-point memorandum ending general war and military operations will first be signed between the parties. After that, a 60-day comprehensive negotiation phase will begin to completely end Middle East conflicts, sanctions, and nuclear program issues and formalize peace.

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