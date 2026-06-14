Switzerland may limit population to 10 million due to growth

·15·World
Switzerland may limit population to 10 million due to growth

On June 14, Switzerland is holding a national referendum on two important issues concerning the country's future. One of them is an initiative to limit the population, a topic sparking significant interest in public and political circles.

According to the proposal, the Swiss population should not exceed 10 million after 2050. Currently, the country has over 9 million residents, and if the current demographic growth rate continues, this figure could be reached well before the deadline.

The authors of the initiative argue that rapid population growth is causing housing shortages and increasing pressure on transport and social infrastructure. Therefore, they advocate for keeping population growth within a certain limit.

However, the Federal Council, the country's supreme executive body, does not support this initiative. Government representatives state that such restrictions could have negative consequences for the economy and the labor market.

Experts note that currently, more than a quarter of the Swiss population consists of foreign nationals. Most of them are labor migrants from Italy, Germany, Portugal, and France.

SwitzerlandFederal CouncilItalyGermanyFrance
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Kamola Shuhratova
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