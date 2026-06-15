New strict restrictions for women introduced in Afghanistan

The Department for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in Afghanistan's Herat province has announced the introduction of new strict rules for women.

According to the official statement, men are required to ensure that the women in their families comply with established regulations when appearing in public. Otherwise, responsibility will fall not only on the woman but also on her male relatives.

According to the new regulations:

— walking in the street without a headscarf;

— appearing with an uncovered face;

— wearing tight clothing that reveals the figure;

— wearing excessive makeup to attract the attention of unrelated men;

such actions are considered violations and may lead to punishment.

It is reported that those who violate these requirements will be tried in Islamic courts. This decision has sparked various reactions on social media and is fueling widespread debate.