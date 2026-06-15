Did Trump fall asleep at the event? Footage sparks debate (video)

US President Donald Trump attended the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House lawn. During the competition, a ceremony celebrating his 80th birthday was also held.

However, videos showing Trump sitting with his eyes closed for a few minutes during the event circulated on social media. While some interpreted this as him "falling asleep," others argue he was simply resting.

The footage quickly sparked widespread discussion, leading to various opinions among users. So far, no official comment has been made regarding the situation.