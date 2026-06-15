Police mistakenly shoot 9-year-old girl

·2·World
Police mistakenly shoot 9-year-old girl

In Pakistan, police officers made a grave mistake while pursuing robbers, opening fire on the wrong vehicle. As a result, a 9-year-old Australian girl was killed and two members of her family were injured. This was reported by The Independent .

The incident occurred in the city of Chakwal, Punjab province. It is reported that on the night of June 10, armed robbers on motorcycles attacked the family and stole jewelry worth approximately 500,000 Pakistani rupees (about $1,800).

At that time, police were pursuing other criminals. As the family was leaving the area in their car after the incident, the officers opened fire, mistaking them for the suspects.

According to a police spokesperson, because the vehicle was moving fast, they misidentified it as the robbers' and opened fire indiscriminately.

As a result of the tragedy, a 9-year-old girl named Haniya Ahmed was taken to the hospital, but her life could not be saved. Her father and brother were injured, while her mother remained unharmed.

It was later announced that two main suspects were killed in a clash with police. Meanwhile, a police officer has been arrested and an investigation has been launched.

The government has formed a joint investigation team to look into the incident. It has been stated that strict legal action will be taken if negligence or guilt is proven.

The Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that it is providing consular assistance to the family.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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