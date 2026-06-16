Ebola virus could reach Europe and Asia in 30 days

·72·World
Ebola virus could reach Europe and Asia in 30 days

According to research conducted by Japanese scientists, individuals infected with the Ebola virus in Africa could reach major airports in Europe and Asia within 30 days.

This was reported by the Izvestia newspaper.

According to the data, the study is based on an analysis of flights that could be operated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Scientists emphasize that virus carriers could enter international transport hubs via potential routes.

According to calculations, the highest risk applies to Belgium (92%), France (91%), the United Arab Emirates (88%), and Turkey (86%).

As part of the study, data on 11,264 airports, 569,741 flight routes, and 330 million passengers were analyzed. Experts note that such models are of great importance in predicting the spread of the virus.

At the same time, scientists note that the entry of a virus carrier into a country does not necessarily mean its mass spread.

Experts believe that if the main factors remain unchanged, these forecasts will remain relevant for the future.

Democratic Republic of the CongoUgandaBelgiumFranceTurkey
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