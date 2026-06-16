6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Destruction in Indonesia

A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on June 16. Several strong aftershocks followed the main tremor, according to Euronews.

The underground vibrations caused strong shaking lasting more than a minute in the city of Palu, the administrative center of Central Sulawesi province. Nearly 400,000 people live in this city.

According to preliminary reports, the earthquake caused destruction in some areas. Cracks appeared in several buildings, and the roof of the Sigi district administrative building collapsed. One of the local university buildings was also damaged.

As part of safety measures, patients in hospitals, including those receiving IV drips, were evacuated outside.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 46 kilometers east-southeast of Palu, with a focal depth of approximately 10 kilometers. The strongest aftershocks measured 5.2, 5.0, and 4.9 magnitude.

Local authorities urged residents to follow official instructions and take precautions. Experts warned that aftershocks could continue for several more hours.

For reference, earthquakes and volcanic activity are frequent in Indonesia because the country is located at the intersection of several major seismic faults.