6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Destruction in Indonesia

·42·World
6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Destruction in Indonesia

A powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on June 16. Several strong aftershocks followed the main tremor, according to Euronews.

The underground vibrations caused strong shaking lasting more than a minute in the city of Palu, the administrative center of Central Sulawesi province. Nearly 400,000 people live in this city.

According to preliminary reports, the earthquake caused destruction in some areas. Cracks appeared in several buildings, and the roof of the Sigi district administrative building collapsed. One of the local university buildings was also damaged.

As part of safety measures, patients in hospitals, including those receiving IV drips, were evacuated outside.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 46 kilometers east-southeast of Palu, with a focal depth of approximately 10 kilometers. The strongest aftershocks measured 5.2, 5.0, and 4.9 magnitude.

Local authorities urged residents to follow official instructions and take precautions. Experts warned that aftershocks could continue for several more hours.

For reference, earthquakes and volcanic activity are frequent in Indonesia because the country is located at the intersection of several major seismic faults.

IndonesiaPaluEuronewsUS Geological Survey
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ebola virus could reach Europe and Asia in 30 daysEbola virus could reach Europe and Asia in 30 daysYesterday, 17:242,000-Year-Old Discovery Astonishes Scientists2,000-Year-Old Discovery Astonishes ScientistsYesterday, 15:196.3 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Panic in China6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Causes Panic in ChinaYesterday, 15:05Zelensky Sharply Comments on Strike Against Moscow Oil Refinery (Video)Zelensky Sharply Comments on Strike Against Moscow Oil Refinery (Video)Yesterday, 14:55Binance May Lose License to Operate in the European UnionBinance May Lose License to Operate in the European UnionYesterday, 14:36“The missing child was in the car all along” — Unexpected incident in Turkey“The missing child was in the car all along” — Unexpected incident in TurkeyYesterday, 12:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement