5-Year Tax Exemption Introduced for Bloggers in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed a new decree aimed at improving the tax system.

According to the document, companies and entrepreneurs operating in software, information technology, and artificial intelligence may be exempt from taxes for five years.

The new incentives also cover bloggers, startups, outsourcing companies, producers of film and television products, and other creative industry representatives.

Additionally, a 5% income tax rate and concessions on insurance contributions are provided for them.

The decree also includes proposals to increase the tax burden in certain sectors related to gold and silver and to strengthen liability against smuggling.

This decree entered into force from the date of its official publication.