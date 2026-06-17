Bus with 28 Belarusian youth footballers attacked

·65·World
Bus with 28 Belarusian youth footballers attacked

An attack on a bus carrying children has been reported in the Bryansk region. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under terrorism charges.

According to reports, there were 44 passengers on the bus, including 28 members of a Belarusian youth football team.

One woman was killed and six passengers were injured in the attack. It is reported that four of the injured are teenagers.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova characterized the incident as a terrorist act organized by Kyiv.

BryanskRussiaMaria ZakharovaKyiv
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