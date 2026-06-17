Sensational Details of the US-Iran Peace Agreement Revealed

The global political arena is on the verge of a massive event that could completely change the long-awaited, truly historical and regional geopolitical landscape. The prestigious Bloomberg agency and Saudi Arabia's symbolic Al-Arabiya TV channel have disclosed to the general public the "nearly final" and absolutely exclusive text of a memorandum of understanding officially expected to be signed between the USA and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Switzerland on June 19 of this year.

According to reports, representatives of the two powerful states reached this conciliatory agreement on June 14 of this year. Although the White House promised to announce the terms of the agreement within the next 48 hours, the official statement has been delayed. However, this historical document consisting of 14 clauses, which came into the possession of the Bloomberg editorial office, fully reflects Tehran's largest economic and political interests in the near future.

Through the following official political and economic table, you can familiarize yourself in detail with the most fundamental clauses and financial figures of the bilateral agreement:

Military and territorial obligations Economic and financial privileges Logistics and sea routes Nuclear status quo and control • Immediate cessation of war

• Military actions in Lebanon also end

• Mutual respect for sovereignty

• Non-interference in internal affairs • $300 billion fund

• Immediate permission for Iranian oil exports

• Full release of frozen assets

• Gradual lifting of sanctions • Lifting of the blockade on Iranian ports

• Strait of Hormuz security (within 30 days)

• Restoration of ship traffic

• Withdrawal of US troops from the region • Iran completely renounces nuclear weapons

• Fate of enriched uranium in the final deal

• No new sanctions will be introduced

• UN Security Council oversight

Full and detailed text of the historical memorandum:

Immediate termination of armed conflicts: Iran and the USA, together with all their regional allies, shall immediately and completely cease all war actions on all fronts, particularly in the territory of Lebanon, from the second this document is signed. The parties shall absolutely refrain from using force or making threats against each other. Independence and inviolability: Both states undertake to unconditionally respect each other's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and not to interfere in internal political affairs in any form. Negotiation period: The parties will conduct intensive negotiations to sign a final and comprehensive peace treaty within a maximum of 60 days, with the possibility of extending the period by mutual agreement. Lifting the sea blockade and withdrawal of US troops: Upon the memorandum entering into force, the USA will cancel the sea blockade against Iran. Within 30 days, the movement of commercial ships will be restored to pre-war levels. After the final deal is signed, the United States will completely withdraw its military forces from the Middle East region within a 30-day period. Security of the Strait of Hormuz: Iran, in turn, will ensure security in the international waterways from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman within 30 days. The clearing of water basins of mines and the removal of technical barriers will be the full responsibility of Tehran. $300 billion recovery plan: The USA, together with its regional partners, guarantees the allocation of financial funds in the amount of at least $300 billion for the restoration and development of the Iranian economy. The mechanism for this will be developed within 60 days. Lifting of restrictions and sanctions: Within the framework of the final agreement, the USA will gradually lift all unilateral (primary and secondary) sanctions imposed on Iran, as well as UN Security Council and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolutions. Nuclear disarmament: Iran strictly confirms that it will never create nuclear weapons. The fate of enriched materials and Iran's nuclear needs for peaceful purposes will be clearly defined in the final agreement. Maintaining the status quo: Until a final deal is reached, the current situation remains unchanged: Iran will not expand its nuclear program, and the USA will not introduce new restrictions or increase the number of military personnel in the region. Restoration of oil exports: The US Treasury Department will immediately grant full permission for the export of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products, as well as related banking, insurance, and transport operations, upon the signing of the memorandum. Use of frozen funds: During the negotiation period, the USA will ensure full access to all of Iran's blocked assets and funds in foreign banks. These funds may be used freely by the Central Bank of Iran for any payments. Control mechanism: The parties will establish a special joint control body to monitor the implementation of the final peace deal and ensure that obligations are not violated in the future. Condition for starting negotiations: Only after the memorandum is signed and the implementation of the most important clauses 4, 5, 10, and 11 (economic and logistic conditions) is confirmed, will the parties enter into final negotiations on the remaining clauses. International legal guarantee: The final peace treaty reached will be confirmed by a special binding resolution of the UN Security Council and will have international legal force.

Conclusion of Zamin international political commentators: This draft memorandum is an unprecedented document that could put an end to the multi-year cold war and regional tension between the USA and Iran. Iran's emergence from the economic blockade and access to $300 billion in funds will fundamentally change the balance of power in the Middle East. Although the document is still in the technical processing stage, the signing process expected in Switzerland on June 19 is undoubtedly one of the largest turning points in 21st-century diplomacy.

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