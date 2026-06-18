Details of the Agreement Signed Between the US and Iran Revealed

An unexpected and crucial step has been taken toward easing the long-standing military and political tensions in the Middle East. Representatives from official Washington and Tehran on Wednesday disclosed the official text of a provisional peace deal signed by the leaders of the two nations. The primary goal of this historic document is to completely put an end to large-scale armed conflicts.

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has not abandoned his threats to resume military strikes and eliminate the official leadership of Iran should the Iranian side violate its obligations.

Through the following analytical political table, you can familiarize yourself in detail with the main clauses of the new agreement between the US and Iran and the political positions of the parties:

Key directions of the Memorandum Statements and steps of the US President Achievements and position of the Iranian leadership • Duration and form of the agreement • Donald Trump digitally signed the document in English. • President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the memorandum in Persian. • Military and armament sphere • Called the absence of ballistic missiles in Iran an "injustice". • Reconfirmed the promise not to develop nuclear weapons. • Economic and financial preferences • Agreed to lift the blockade of Iranian ports and sanctions. • On the verge of being freed from billions of dollars in sanctions. • Regional sphere of influence • Hopes to end the war in Lebanon and lower oil prices. • Achieved several times more results than expected through war.

Symbolic signature in Versailles and a 60-day peace grace period

This transitional memorandum, consisting of 14 clauses, provides for extending the ceasefire for another 60 days in order to negotiate a final, comprehensive peace treaty. Notably, US leader Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed this document in digital format in English and Persian. According to Tehran officials, the deal entered full force on Wednesday.

Trump signed this historic document at the famous Palace of Versailles near Paris, accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron. It is known that the peace treaty officially ending World War I was signed in this very location. Speaking about Iran at the press conference, Trump stated: "If they waste time and violate the terms of the agreement, we will bomb them mercilessly. I do not want this; I want them to comply with the agreement," and called the Iranians "smart people." Negotiators from both countries will work on developing a permanent truce project within the next two months. The US leader is hopeful that this step will bring stability to the Middle East and lead to cheaper oil prices on the global market.

Furthermore, Trump dropped some of the claims he previously made against Iran. He admitted that banning Tehran from possessing ballistic missiles was in a sense an "injustice." This is despite his promise in February of this year to completely flatten Iran's missile industry.

Mood of victory in Tehran: "Negotiations yielded more results than expected"

Iranian political circles are celebrating this agreement as a real success. According to the country's chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqir Ghalibaf, Tehran achieved several times more gains at the negotiating table than it sought to achieve through military actions.

This memorandum of understanding includes the following important clauses:

Immediate cessation of military actions on all fronts, including on Lebanese soil;

Full restoration of ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, vital for global energy, "without any fees";

Removal of the blockade imposed by the US on Iranian seaports and the cancellation of all economic sanctions;

Return of frozen financial assets and the establishment of a large investment fund of 300 billion dollars for post-war recovery processes.

At the same time, the Iranian side agreed to "decommission" its enriched uranium reserves within its territory under the supervision of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and once again confirmed its promise not to create nuclear weapons. According to an analysis by Reuters, despite his rhetoric, Trump could not fully achieve his goals through war, while Iran has come closer to escaping billions of dollars in economic restrictions.

European Union pleased, Israel indifferent

During the G7 summit held in France, leaders of European countries warmly applauded the agreement. While European leaders understand the US concerns regarding Iran's nuclear program, they never supported Washington's previous decision to start a war without UN permission. Additionally, they are concerned that Iran has withstood such massive pressure and strengthened its position.

Following the agreement, the G7 countries issued a joint statement demanding an immediate end to clashes between Israel and the "Hezbollah" group in Lebanese territory. Although military actions there have decreased since Sunday, they have not completely ceased. The Israeli government, which did not participate in these negotiations and controls southern Lebanon, stated that it retains the right to use force when it deems necessary.

Final conclusion of Zamin political analysts: This provisional memorandum signed at the Palace of Versailles could start a new era of peace in the Middle East. The further development of the situation and the extent to which the parties remain loyal within the 60-day period will determine global energy and political security.

Always follow the hottest analyses of international politics, details of secret agreements between Washington and Tehran, and the world diary with us on the pages of Zamin!