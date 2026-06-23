22-Hour Flight: Sydney–London Route Makes History

Australia's Qantas airline plans to launch non-stop regular flights between Sydney and London starting in October 2027.

According to Reuters, this route, spanning over 16,000 kilometers, is expected to become the longest passenger flight in the world.

Currently, flights on this route are typically operated via Singapore, and the journey takes nearly a full day.

Specially equipped Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft will be used for the new flights. Additional fuel tanks will be installed, enabling a flight duration of up to 22 hours.

Additionally, the aircraft will accommodate 238 passengers instead of the usual 400+, ensuring comfort and safety on the long-haul flight.

If implemented, this project is expected to start a new chapter in aviation history.